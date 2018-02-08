Chelsea set to beat Liverpool to £80m signing of former Reds favourite

Chelsea have been alerted by the news that Barcelona could be prepared to cash in on Luis Suarez this summer – with reports in Spain claiming the Blues are preparing an £80million offer for the former Liverpool striker.

It’s claimed the Uruguayan could be sacrificed by the La Liga pacesetters this summer to make room in the squad for the high-profile arrival of Antoine Griezmann, who is widely expected to make a €100m move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Barcelona’s vice-president Jordi Mestra has admitted the club’s transfer budget will be vastly reduced this summer and the club may need to sell before they make any more big-name signings – leading The Guardian to believe that Suarez could become the fall-guy – with Chelsea ready to swoop.

Despite signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid for £63million last summer and Olivier Giroud for £18million from Arsenal in January, it’s claimed the Blues are still looking for more firepower this summer.

Since leaving Liverpool to join Barcelona, Suarez has scored 140 goals in 178 appearances for the Spanish giants.

However, it’s believed the player’s preference would be a return to Liverpool should Barcelona decide his time at the Nou Camp is over and the Reds are also strongly tipped to consider a move for their former favourite.

Suarez has netted 16 times in La Liga this season, in only 19 appearances, and would be sure to hit the ground running should he return to the Premier League this summer.

