Chelsea ready to break the bank in bid to land €85million Napoli star

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to meet Napoli’s asking price for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as Maurizio Sarri moves closer to becoming Stamford Bridge chief.

Sarri was replaced by former Milan boss Carlo Ancelotti in Naples, despite leading the club to second-placed finish in Serie A behind champions Juventus.

But Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne seemingly confirmed that Sarri will take over from Antonio Conte in west London, with the Italian wanting Koulibaly to follow him.

Indeed, Metro claims that Koulibaly is at the very top of Sarri’s transfer wishlist and that he may well become the most expensive signing in the club’s history, taking over from Alvaro Morata.

The report goes on to state that the Blues are set to spend up to €85million to unite the Senegal star with Sarri once again.

Chelsea have been after Koulibaly since April 2017, when they had a €55m for the player turned down by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Koulibaly made 35 Serie A appearances last season and also has the knack of popping up with crucial goals.