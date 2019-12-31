Chelsea ready to gazump Liverpool, Man Utd in race for Bundesliga hitman

Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The Germany attacker has attracted the attention of a number of Europe’s biggest clubs after a prolific first half of the season for the Bundesliga table-toppers.

The 23-year-old has notched 18 goals in 17 league games for Leipzig and also chipped in with six assists.

Werner has long been linked with a switch to Anfield, while he is also a potential target for United after their man strike target, Erling Braut Haaland, joined Borussia Dortmund this week.

But now Chelsea – who are expected to spend big in January after having their transfer ban lifted – are weighing up an offer.

A report in the Daily Telegraph states that the Blues are investigating whether they can activate a release clause to sign Werner next month.

The report says Werner is one of several forwards being considered by Frank Lampard, with Chelsea’s shortlist also including Moussa Dembele, Jadon Sancho, Wilfried Zaha, Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze.

For their part, Leipzig are expected to fight hard to keep hold of one of their prized possessions, especially as they battle for the Bundesliga title and are still in the Champions League.

Reports of Werner’s release clause have varied from £25million to as much as £51m, so Chelsea are attempting to clarify the truth with a view to a possible January swoop.

Meanwhile, Juventus have become the latest club to enter the race for unsettled Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to reports in Italy.

Giroud has just six months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and could leave even sooner than that, as he looks to keep up his hopes of earning a place in France’s squad for Euro 2020.

Rangers became linked with the striker in recent reports, but it is believed that he would prefer to move to Italy to join Inter Milan.

According to Corriere Della Sera (via Calciomercato), though, another Serie A side are also turning their attention to Giroud, with Juventus plotting a move to beat their rivals to him.

The reigning champions had been in the race for Erling Braut Haaland, before the Norwegian starlet opted to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Therefore, it is claimed that Juventus will now change track and look to sign Giroud instead – with extra depth needed in attack following the departure of Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic to Al Duhail. Read more…