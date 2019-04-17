Chelsea ready to hijack Arsenal, Man Utd in race for €70m sensation

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hijack Arsenal’s move to land star Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to the latest reports.

Recently, Lille’s president Gerard Lopez confirmed that Pepe will leave the club this summer, as he has a valuation now that ‘cannot be refused’.

“Four or five players will be leaving this summer. The departure of Nicolas Pepe is certain,” Lopez told Telefoot.

“He enters a price range that can not be refused anymore. He will have the choice.”

The 23-year-old forward has had a stellar campaign so far this season which has caught the attention of some of Europe’s big hitters, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG also linked with the player.

Pepe has 19 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this term, and Manchester United as well as their rivals Liverpool have also been credited with interest.

A report The Sun claims that Arsenal have made the 23-year-old their top summer target and have been monitoring him ‘for a few months’ now.

However, The Daily Mirror claims that Chelsea are ready to move in and snatch the Ivory Coast international from under the nose of their London rivals.

Lille reportedly value Pepe at around £70million, with the wide man is still under contract at Lille until 2022.

