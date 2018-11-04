Chelsea ready to listen to offers for star as Barcelona revive interest

Barcelona have reportedly revived their interest in trying to sign Chelsea defender David Luiz in the new year.

A report in the Sunday Express claims that the Catalan giants are keen on landing the 31-year-old, as they look to strengthen their sometimes fragile back line.

Luiz will be out of contract at the end of the season and is free to discuss a summer move with foreign clubs in January, although Chelsea may well decide to cash in on the player in the new year.

The west London club have a policy of only offering one-year deals to older players, but the report goes on to state that Luiz will reject such an offer.

Luiz is, however, happy with life under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge and has once again established himself as a first-team regular, having struggled under previous Blues boss Antonio Conte.

Sarri, meanwhile, has revealed he does not plan to ask Chelsea’s board about a January transfer fund, instead preferring to focus on improving a squad he already considers “competitive”. Read the full story here…

