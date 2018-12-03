Cesar Azpilicueta is set to net a hefty pay increase after agreeing a new deal with Chelsea, according to a report.

El Gol Digital claimed the full-back wanted to return to his native Pamplona and will be sold for just €20million this summer – with a switch to Athletic Bilbao in the offing.

The Spain star has been one of the Blues’ most consistent players in recent seasons, and only signed a new three-and-a-half year deal in December to tie him to Chelsea until June 2022, amid links with Barcelona at the time.

Azpilicueta has amassed 298 appearances for the Blues since he moved to Stamford Bridge for a fee in the region of £7million from Marseille in 2012.

Now, a report from Goal.com claims the 29-year-old “is set to sign on until at least 2022 and will earn £150,000-a-week, increasing his salary from its current £120,000-a-week”.

N’Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso and Ethan Ampadu have all signed new contracts already this season, and Goal suggest Azpilicueta could be handed the captain’s armband with doubts over the future of Gary Cahill.

