Midfielder Xabi Alonso told Chelsea to sign is now Real Madrid ‘beacon’ – ‘breaking lines with through balls’

Real Madrid star Arda Guler, who was linked with Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler is starring under Jose Mourinho, as Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is vindicated in his quest to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso worked with Guler during his spell as Madrid manager in the first half of last season.

The Spaniard was appointed the Chelsea boss earlier this summer, and he reportedly told the Premier League club’s co-owners, BlueCo, to get a deal done for Guler.

Barcelona-leaning Sport reported on July 3 that Alonso wanted Chelsea to sign Guler from Madrid in the summer of 2026.

Xabi Alonso wanted Chelsea to sign Arda Guler

The former Madrid midfielder reportedly told the Blues that should Enzo Fernandez leave Chelsea, then they should sign Aurelien Tchouameni and Guler.

The report stated about Alonso and the Turkey international attacking midfielder: ‘He had a special connection with Guler.

‘He made him a starter and kept him there even after Bellingham returned from injury.

‘The Turk stepped up under the guidance of the man from Tolosa, shining and establishing himself in the team.’

While Fernandez eventually left Chelsea for Man City late in the summer transfer window, Tchouameni and Guler stayed at Estadio Bernabeu.

Guler has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Los Blancos under manager Mourinho.

The 21-year-old has made three starts and one substitute appearance for Madrid in LaLiga so far this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The Turkish star started for Madrid in their 1-0 defeat to Real Betis away from home at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Friday evening.

Mourinho deployed Guler on the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation and took him out in the 64th minute.

During his time on the pitch, the youngster took two shots, created seven chances, had a pass accuracy of 90% and won two fouls.

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Real Madrid media rave about Arda Guler

The Real Madrid media was hugely impressed with the display produced by Guler, with both Marca and AS raving about him.

AS gave Guler 9 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘A fantastic match.

‘In fact, he was substituted because he flirted with a second yellow card after a tackle in the opposition’s half while already booked.

‘The feeling that he’d been let off the hook started to bother him and create discomfort.

‘But otherwise, his performance was MVP-calibre.

‘He was undetectable in the final third, breaking lines with through balls, creating overloads in midfield, and taking every set piece.

‘A player who can play on the right wing, as an attacking midfielder, and as a central midfielder all at once.

‘As long as he maintains this level, he should be a guaranteed starter.

‘Even if it makes Diomande’s place in the starting lineup more expensive.

‘This is Real Madrid, and if you want to play, you have to improve on what’s already there.

‘Which, at the moment, in that position, is already very good. Rating: 9.’

Marca rated Guler’s first-half performance 8 out of 10 and observed: ‘FIRST HALF: Brilliant.

‘He was the light in Real Madrid’s otherwise dark footballing side.

‘Impressive moments of quality fuelled his team’s attack.

‘A superb first touch on an impossible ball from Konate set Dumfries free with a pinpoint pass.

‘A luxurious assist to Huijsen for Real Madrid’s first real chance.

‘A dangerous cutback for Vinicius, who, under pressure, hit the post.

‘Another wonderful first touch in midfield sparked a promising Real Madrid attack.

‘He dribbled past Marc Roca and played a through ball that Vinicius just missed.

‘He launched a very dangerous Real Madrid counter-attack with his first touch.

‘He received a yellow card for a minor foul.’

While giving Guler 7 out of 10 for his overall performance, Marca stated: ‘SECOND HALF: A second yellow card is shown for a foul on Marc Roca.

‘Mourinho had to sacrifice his quality to avoid further risk of expulsion, especially given he was under scrutiny after the incident that prompted the second booking.’

AS journalist Tomas Roncero was also hugely impressed with Guler and wrote on X at 11:28am on September 5: ‘Last night the best of Madrid were @10ardaguler, the team’s beacon, @DHuijsen (the Malagueño was huge all match) and Carlos Espí, who is screaming for a starting spot.’

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