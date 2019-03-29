Chelsea receive injury boost with midfielder expected to return

Chelsea have been handed a boost to their squad for Sunday’s trip to Cardiff, with midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek expected to return to the fold after injury.

The 23-year-old missed out on England duty due to a back problem but should be ready to return for the Premier League contest in South Wales.

Full-back Davide Zappacosta’s ankle problem will be assessed, as will Ethan Ampadu’s back concern.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could feature for Maurizio Sarri‘s side this weekend, having impressed while earning his first two England caps and a start for Gareth Southgate’s side in wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro during the international break.

The midfielder’s recent performances have added to the speculation surrounding his future, with Chelsea now reportedly willing to offer the 18-year-old a £100,000 a week contract to fend off interest from other parties.

The Blues rejected bids from German champions Bayern Munich for his signature during the January transfer window, with Liverpool now allegedly tracking Hudson-Odoi’s progress too.

Chelsea head into Sunday’s contest needing a win over Neil Warnock‘s men to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Sarri’s men currently sit in sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in fourth with eight games remaining.