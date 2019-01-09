Chelsea reignite interest in defender as Napoli lower €50m asking price

The path has been cleared for Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj to move to Chelsea, according to reports.

Hysaj is one of a number of former Maurizio Sarri favourites to have been linked with the Blues, but previous reports had indicated it would be difficult for them to prise him away from the Serie A club.

However, with Hysaj now having fallen down the pecking order at Stadio San Paolo, Chelsea’s interest in the Albanian right-back has been reignited – and he could be available for a cut-price fee.

According to Goal, Napoli could be willing to let Hysaj leave for less than his €50m release clause if they are able to find a replacement. One name that has been suggested is SPAL’s Manuel Lazzari.

Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta has been linked with a departure from the Stamford Bridge club, with Lazio reportedly on the verge of agreeing a £13m deal. This would force Sarri to look for other options in the full-back areas, and having worked with Hysaj at Empoli and Napoli, he would be keen on a reunion with the 24-year-old.

Hysaj’s agent previously revealed that the player was close to signing for Chelsea in the summer. Atletico Madrid have also been linked with a move for the defender, who, according to Sky Italia, has already informed Napoli that he is unhappy with his peripheral role under Carlo Ancelotti.