Chelsea have rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for one of their prized young assets, according to the latest reports.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is entering the final 18 months of his contract, and despite his young age, the winger is eager for more playing time before extending his deal.

Several top clubs have become aware of his potential, and Goal recently claimed Borussia Dortmund have joined Bayern in the race to sign the 18-year-old.

They believe that the rapid progression of fellow young English talents Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson since their moves to the German top flight could tempt Hudson-Odoi to test himself in the division.

Now, Sky Sports are claiming that the Blues have “rejected a second offer of more than £20m from Bayern Munich” for the teenager.

They go on to report that sources have informed them Chelsea “have told Bayern that they value Hudson-Odoi at closer to £40m”.

It was recently suggested that Dortmund discussed the possibility of acquiring Hudson-Odoi in a recent meeting with Chelsea regarding the future of Pulisic, who is also in the final 18 months of his contract and is expected to move on in the summer.

Pulisic is believed to be a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.