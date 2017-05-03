Chelsea rejected chance to sign Kylian Mbappe – for just £17,000

Chelsea were one of two European giants who snubbed the chance to sign Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe for a cut-price £17,000.

The Blues were given the opportunity to sign the youngster four years ago – when as a raw and untested 14-year-old he held talks over a possible move to Chelsea’s Academy.

The Blues, however, rejected the chance to sign Mbappe, with the club instead choosing to develop fellow forwards Dominic Solanke and Tammy Abraham.

It’s claimed Mbappe was also offered to Real Madrid, but they too chose to overlook the striker, who instead opted to move to France’s famed Clairefontaine academy – which has seen the likes of Oliver Giroud, Blaise Matuidi, Nicolas Anelka and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry learn their trade.

Now, the 18-year-old has become one of the most sought after talents in the world – with Manchester United, Arsenal, Real and, according to Wednesday’s Paper Talk, Manchester City all vying to sign him this summer.

It’s claimed any deal this summer for the 18-year, who has scored 22 goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances this season, could fetch as high as £110million.

However, speaking just last week, Monaco vice-president Vadium Vasilyev insisted Mbappe has no desire to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “No player has told us they want to leave.

“Of course, we will talk with the players. But with the World Cup taking place in 2018, Thomas [Lemar], Kylian nor Bernardo would not want to leave.

“But this is not the time for discussions. We will do everything to keep them.”