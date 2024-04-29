Exclusive: Chelsea to rival Arsenal, Man Utd for sublime England defender as new price tag emerges

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi could be on the move this summer

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League and TEAMtalk sources say he is ready for a new challenge.

We understand that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United are all keeping close tabs on the England international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Guehi has been ruled out with a knee injury since December but has still made 22 Premier League appearances this term, helping his team to five clean sheets in the process.

The 23-year-old is expected to return to action soon and will hope that he can force his way back into the thinking of Gareth Southgate before the European Championships.

Oliver Glasner is keen to keep hold of Guehi for as long as possible but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that he is ‘ready to leave’ Selhurst Park.

Marc Guehi’s summer price tag revealed

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea have considered a move for Guehi for the past two transfer windows and are poised to strike this time around.

Thiago Silva confirmed his decision to leave the Blues at the end of the season on Monday, so the Blues will have to bring in a replacement for him.

Chelsea know Guehi well given the defender is a graduate of the London club’s academy and the Palace star is open to a return, but will assess all his options.

The fact that he is a homegrown player is what has caught the attention of multiple top Premier League sides.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are also admirers of Guehi’s and they have also considered making a move for him in the past.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of his ability on the ball and his experience in the top flight makes him preferable to targets from abroad.

Sources say that Manchester United have also been keeping close tabs on Guehi’s situation.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new centre-back one of his top priorities for the summer and has multiple exciting targets on his shortlist.

Along with Guehi, Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite remains an option, as well as Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Nice’s Jean Clair Todibo.

TEAMtalk has been told that an offer of £50m could be enough to sign Guehi this summer.