Chelsea rocked as Arsenal explode into race for electric attacker with 26 goal contributions this term

Chelsea will now face serious competition from Arsenal for the capture of Leeds United ace Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

Summerville remained at Elland Road last summer, despite the fact Leeds dropped back into the Championship. The left winger, who can also operate on the right flank if needed, has taken his game to the next level this season.

He has managed 17 goals and nine assists in 39 games so far, which includes a fantastic goal in Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Watford on Friday. The 22-year-old cut inside on his right foot before sending a wicked strike past Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and into the far corner.

Summerville is proving he is too good for the Championship and that he has the potential to become a great forward for a top club.

Indeed, WhoScored rank him as Leeds’ best player this term, with a very impressive average rating of 7.73. Summerville tops the Leeds rankings for goals, shots per game (3.2), key passes per game (2.8) and crosses per game (1.5).

Daniel Farke’s side are in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, sitting second in the Championship on 83 points. However, Summerville might not be running the show for them next season.

DON’T MISS: The world-class XI Arsenal could field next season if Arteta lands top midfield, striker targets

On March 7, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are planning to sign a new winger this summer, with Summerville and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams both concrete targets.

However, according to Goal, who cite reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal have recently burst into the race for Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig are all keen on the wide man too, though he is most likely to sign for either Arsenal or Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a versatile attacker who can provide cover and competition for both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. They brought in Leandro Trossard in January 2023, and the Belgian has proven his worth, but Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his forward options further.

The Gunners are long-term term admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Pedro Neto, though he is once injured. This has forced Arsenal to re-assess their options and prioritise a swoop for Summerville.

Earlier this month, Leeds were backed to hold out for as much as £40million before letting the Dutchman leave. But this fresh report claims either Arsenal or Chelsea can snare Summerville for a reduced fee of around €30m (£26m).

READ MORE: Stunning Chelsea twist as Boehly admits defeat and braces club for damaging transfer ban; two other punishments possible