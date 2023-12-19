Chelsea and Roma ‘reach agreement’ for unwanted star as Mourinho gives Blues helping hand

Chelsea and Roma have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ over the potential transfer of Trevoh Chalobah to the Serie A giants in January.

The 24-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge since the summer when Bayern Munich came close to signing him.

Chalobah has fallen down the Chelsea pecking order since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the club at the start of the season.

He is yet to make a single competitive appearance for the Blues this term, with the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Thiago Silva all preferred by Pochettino.

With that in mind, a move away from Chelsea in January would probably be the best thing for Chalobah’s career.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are keen on signing Chalobah in January, while Bayern and Inter Milan are also interested.

It now seems, however, that Jose Mourinho’s Roma are leading the race for his signature.

Chelsea ‘reach agreement’ with Roma over Chalobah sale

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, as cited by Sport Witness, ‘talks have been held in London’ between Chelsea and Roma representatives over a January deal for Chalobah.

It’s claimed that Roma’s sporting director Tiago Pinto has ‘secured a deal’ for the out-of-favour defender, with personal terms now the only obstacle to the transfer going through.

The report adds that Pochettino is ‘happy to green light the defender’s exit,’ so everything points towards Chalobah joining the Italian club.

It will be interesting to see if he can reignite his career in Serie A, following what had been a promising start after impressing during the reign of Thomas Tuchel.

It isn’t clear what fee has been agreed upon between Chelsea and Roma, but selling the centre-back should give Pochettino some more funds to play with in January.

It’s no secret that Napoli goal machine Victor Osimhen is the manager’s top target, as he eyes a much stronger second half of the season.

Chelsea currently sit in a disappointing 10th place in the Premier League table after winning just six of their 17 matches so far this season.

Osimhen could certainly be a game-changing addition, but Chelsea will have to sell more players than just Chalobah before being able to afford his reported €130m (£112m) price tag.

