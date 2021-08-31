Chelsea have agreed to loan out a pair of stars, though a buy-back clause will prevent history from repeating itself if one becomes permanent, per multiple reports.

The highest-profile potential exit at Stamford Bridge entering deadline day surrounded Callum Hudson-Odoi. The winger was linked with Borussia Dortmund, but a deal could not be made after Chelsea’s demands weren’t satisfied.

Hudson-Odoi will remain in London, but one player who has departed is Ethan Ampadu. The centre-back has joined Italian side Venezia on a season-long loan – though not before comitting his long-term future to the club.

Chelsea’s official website announced Ampadu had first extended his contract until 2024 before signing off for Italy. The 20-year-old is expected to be followed out of the door by Tino Anjorin.

The exciting attacker, 19, has excelled with the club’s Under-23s in the Premier League 2. But to ensure his development is not stunted, the Athletic state he is currently undergoing a medical ahead of joining Lokomotiv Moscow on another year-long loan.

The outlet claim the Russian side will have the option of acquiring Anjorin for £17m in January. However, should that clause be triggered, Chelsea will retain the option to buy the rising star back for £34m in the future.

That would appear to be smart business given their recent history of selling players who went on to greeter heights.

Chelsea Transfer Chatter, August 31 Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez are all featured in our deadline day updates on Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne were both on Chelsea’s books before ascending to the top of the game elsewhere.

Romelu Lukaku followed a similar route, and cost a club-record £97.5m to bring back this summer.

Chelsea get their Kounde answer

Meanwhile, Chelsea have missed out on the signing of Jules Kounde after failing to agree on a fee and Sevilla saw efforts to bring in his replacement also fall short.

Thomas Tuchel has been looking to add a central defender to his squad this summer. And Sevilla star Kounde is widely reported to be his preferred option as the Blues strive to strengthen their options.

However, agreeing a deal has proved difficult. The Blues are said to have offered €50m (£42.9m) for the France star. But Sevilla value Kounde at nearer €80m (£68.7m) – leaving the two sides some distance apart.

Chelsea lodged that formal offer last week, which was turned down, according to the LaLiga side. But sporting director Monchi has declared that Sevilla also responded with a counter-offer.

That was in the form of a deadline to land the player – set at August 27. However, Monchi claims Chelsea have not been back in touch and a deal before Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline now looks unlikely.

READ MORE: Chelsea agree Saul Niguez transfer as finer details of deal are revealed