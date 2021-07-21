Chelsea are willing to sanction an Arsenal transfer in a deal that could have ramifications for Tottenham over the future of Harry Kane, per a report.

The Blues’ search for a world class striker has been well documented. Thomas Tuchel guided his side to Champions League glory, but their task was made all the more difficult by their misfiring forward line. Indeed, the club’s joint top scorers across all competitions last season racked up just 12 goals (Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner).

Elite forwards the likes of Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have been linked. Even Tottenham talisman Kane was touted with Chelsea’s potential package recently deemed more suitable to Daniel Levy’s demands than Man City’s.

The identity of who Chelsea will sign to spearead their attack remains a mystery. But what is known is that several of their current options will likely make way.

Olivier Giroud has already left for AC Milan, while Abraham has attracted attention from Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham.

Now, per the Sun, Abraham is closing in on a move to Arsenal that would see him initially join on loan.

They state that Chelsea are demanding a fee of around £40m for his permanent signature. Such an amount has thus far deterred suitors.

West Ham were reportedly willing to bid £30m, but £40m is a step too far. Instead, Abraham would join the Gunners initially on loan with an obligation to buy. That clause would be triggered pending the player ‘reaching a pre-set amount of appearances’ in the campaign.’

The relaxing of Chelsea’s stance is said to be so they can clear Abraham’s £80,000 weekly salary from the books to help finance moves in other positions. Additionally, it would speed up his departure with this type of deal easier to negotiate than a permanent exit.

Should the prospective transfer happen, it could have major ramifications on the future of Kane.

Abraham exit to cement Kane future?

The Athletic revealed last week that Chelsea’s potential package to land Kane was more ‘appealing’ to Levy than Man City’s.

The key ingredient in their more alluring offer stemmed from Abraham’s inclusion as a potential makeweight.

Of the plethora of stars Man City were rumoured to be willing to include as bargaining chips, only Gabriel Jesus could fill the void left by Kane.

However, the Brazilian’s weekly wages are higher than Abraham’s and Jesus has rarely convinced when operating as a sole striker.

As such, taking Abraham out of the equation would seemingly lessen Chelsea’s bargaining power in negotiations with Levy over Kane.

Of course, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could sanction a huge bid without a makeweight. A report last week revealed the Russian has freed up a giant lump sum to finance a striker transfer.

But deals on that scale rarely materialise and Kane’s contract situation does not lend itself to a cut-price exit.

