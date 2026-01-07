West Ham will turn to Axel Disasi if unable to sign Charlie Cresswell

West Ham United are weighing up a move for Axel Disasi as a potential alternative should their priority pursuit of Charlie Cresswell fall through, and sources believe Chelsea would say yes if an offer is received.

The Hammers have been working to reach a breakthrough with French club Toulouse over a deal for former Leeds United centre-back Cresswell, but negotiations have so far proven difficult.

While Cresswell remains the preferred target, West Ham are keen to avoid being left short of options.

Accordingly, the Hammers have drawn up a shortlist of attainable players across several positions.

Disasi, 27, is understood to be among the names being seriously considered.

The Chelsea defender is likely to be allowed to leave during this transfer window, with West Ham believed to favour a loan deal given the club’s current financial situation.

Such a move would allow the Hammers to strengthen their defensive options without committing to a significant upfront fee.

Disasi is no stranger to being loaned out to Chelsea’s Premier League rivals having spent the second half of last season with Aston Villa.

West Ham are eager to restructure the squad in January as they look to halt a disappointing run of results.

Reinforcing the defence is seen as a key step in that process, and whether it is Cresswell, Disasi, or another alternative, the club is expected to push ahead with additions in the coming weeks in an effort to revive their season.

Latest West Ham & Chelsea news – Nuno replacement / Maresca speaks

Elsewhere, West Ham United are prepared to part ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo if results and performances fail to improve in the coming weeks, with sources telling TEAMtalk that co-owner David Sullivan already has two replacements in mind, including Slaven Bilic.

Meanwhile, we can reveal West Ham are among a cluster of Premier League sides looking into a move for 19-year-old Toulouse defender, Dayann Methalie.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca has finally broken his silence on his exit from Chelsea on New Year’s Day, less than six months after he guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to Club World Cup glory, and there was a clear omission when it came to the club’s ownership.

