Chelsea are considering a swoop for Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens after Blues scouts were reportedly in attendance during their 5-0 Serie A win against Parma on Monday.

Having only been able to bring in Matteo Kovacic in the summer due to transfer sanctions imposed on them by FIFA, the Blues are now ready to spend again having recently seen their transfer embargo lifted by CAS – and speculation has been rife about the type of names Chelsea will move for.

And while adding attacking reinforcements are clearly very much on Frank Lampard’s mind, the Chelsea boss is known to be considering an approach for in-form Gosens, who has been one of the star turns of the Bergamo side’s rapid rise.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea have paid close attention to Gosens this season which has led them to make a number of checks on the German. And with the January window now open for business, the Italian outlet claims representatives from the Blues attended the match at the Gewiss Stadium on Monday to take a closer look at Gosens’ performance.

And the 25-year-old did not let the scouts down, Gosens turning in an impressive display and netting the third in the victory over Parma as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side climbed up to fifth in the table after earning a fourth win in five games.

The 25-year-old German has spent two years with the Italian side, joining for a modest €900,000 from Hercales, and is now rated at nearer the €18m (£15m) mark by the Serie A side.

That would not be too big a stretch for Chelsea, though with the player contracted to the club until June 2022, they’re unlikely to be in any hurry to cash in on the star.

Gosens has played 15 games and scored five times in Serie A this term, taking his overall tally to 11 goals in 82 appearances, with the wing-back also excelling during Atalanta’s Champions League campaign earlier in the season.

In other Chelsea news, meanwhile, the Blues’ hopes of landing Wilfried Zaha appear to be on the drift after a change of agents saw the Palace winger open talks with a European powerhouse.