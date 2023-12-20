Chelsea scramble to beat Man Utd, Tottenham to Ten Hag’s nemesis after winger transfer greenlit

Chelsea are desperate to win the race for an explosive Tottenham and Manchester United target who haunted Erik ten Hag, and the Blues’ transfer pitch ahead of a potential January transfer has emerged.

Man Utd’s failed Champions League campaign was disastrous from start to finish. The Red Devils returned a record of one win, one draw and four defeats. Their four-point tally was only good enough for last place, with United not even transferring to the Europa League by way of finishing third.

Undoubtedly the biggest disappointment was losing 4-3 to Danish side Copenhagen on November 8. United led 2-0 and 3-2, though Copenhagen’s dramatic comeback was completed in the 87th minute by 18-year-old Roony Bardghji.

Despite his tender age, the Kuwait-born Sweden Under-21 international is a regular starter at Copenhagen.

Bardghji is the jewel in their attacking crown, with the left-footed winger notching 11 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this season.

Bardghji has been tipped for a career at the very top and as you might expect, the Premier League vultures have begun to circle.

Indeed, Football Insider put Brighton in the frame in mid-November. The Seagulls have proven themselves a fantastic place for young talent to develop in recent years.

Elsewhere, Chelsea were labelled ‘crazy’ about signing the forward, while Man Utd and Tottenham too have also taken note.

Chelsea desperate to wrap up January agreement; likely fee revealed

Now, according to online outlet 90min, it’s Chelsea who are determined to press ahead with a move and wrap up an agreement as soon as possible in the upcoming winter window.

Firstly, it’s claimed Copenhagen are open to cashing in on their teenage sensation. FI previously concluded a bid of £30m plus add-ons could be enough to seal a deal.

90min add Chelsea are ‘keen to beat the queue’ and will seek to strike an agreement with Copenhagen ‘immediately’.

Should the Blues be successful, Bardghji will then remain in Denmark for the remainder of the season before linking up with his new Chelsea teammates over the summer.

But while Chelsea are the keenest to forge a deal, there is no shortage of high profile competition.

90min go on to state Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Fulham, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham have all held discussions with intermediaries regarding a transfer.

Interest from mainland Europe is also widespread, though it’s Chelsea who are the most determined to snap up the forward who devastated Man Utd’s UCL campaign.

