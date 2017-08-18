Chelsea see Soares bid rejected as Saints hold out for “silly” offer
Chelsea have had an opening bid for Southampton defender Cedric Soares rejected, according to reports.
After having pursued him last summer, Chelsea management – according to London Evening Standard – are again keen on the Portugal international.
The Blues have reportedly submitted a £20million bid for the 26-year-old which was immediately rejected, however another bid could be made.
However, the report states that “it is understood that Southampton will only consider selling should they receive a ‘silly offer’.”
The former Sporting Lisbon player joined St. Mary’s Stadium in summer 2015 and has a contract which runs until 2020.
This news comes after Juventus confirmed that they have rejected another approach from Chelsea for Alex Sandro.
According to Standard Sport: “Chelsea are willing to give Sandro a contract worth in excess of £100,000-a-week” and were “relying on the Brazil international to ask for a move to push the deal through”.