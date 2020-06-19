Frank Lampard’s desire to sign his top targets this summer could see Chelsea sell as many as 13 first-team players when the transfer window reopens.

The Blues look ready to invest heavily this summer with Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner arriving for a combined £80.5m. Germany striker Werner was confirmed earlier on Thursday.

Roman Abramovich has his eyes on five more big names – with Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz top of their wishlist.

Signing the pair, however, will not come cheap. Chelsea already know Havertz will cost in excess of £70m. The Bayer Leverkusen star teased his interest after liking a Tweet saying ‘announce Havertz’.

Leicester, meanwhile, are prepared to dig in over Chilwell. It was revealed on Thursday afternoon the England full-back has a £75m fee on his head.

But Chelsea cannot simply spend money without recouping monies on others. As such, The Times, claims a host of backup players – plus three established stars – are all up for grabs.

As per the report, N’Golo Kante is the biggest star Lampard is prepared to cash in on. The Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid and it would take a sizeable offer to lure him away. But at 29 years old, Chelsea know his value will only decrease dramatically in the years to come.

The paper says the club will also listen to offers for Olivier Giroud and Jorginho despite both being part of Lampard’s plans. Jorginho has been strongly linked with a return to Italy with Juventus.

Lampard is also prepared to cash in on Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso. Neither have done enough to impress the Chelsea manager; hence the link to Chilwell. Another left-back, Baba Rahman, will also be offloaded after failing to impress.

Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christiensen, Tiemou Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley could also leave, as per the report. That would take the total number of Chelsea players with uncertain futures to 11.

Furthermore, Willian and Pedro are also set to leave on frees; the latter has already agreed a move elsewhere. Brazilian Willian is also unlikely to be short of offers.

If Lampard gets his way, the Blues side which takes to the field in the 2020/21 season will have a very different look to it.

Chilwell move backed by Glen Johnson

Meanwhile, former Chelsea full-back Glen Johnson reckons Chilwell would be a fantastic addition.

“I’ve said many times I am a fan of Chilwell. I like the way he carries himself,” Johnson told talkSPORT.

“You don’t really hear him unless it’s football related which I like. I think he’s the sort of player Lamps would connect with.

“He’s the sort of out-and-out left-back they haven’t had for a while.

“I know Ashley Cole was irreplaceable, but in terms of a natural, solid left-back, they haven’t had one for a while. I think he’ll do very well.

“Alonso is a fantastic player, but I don’t think he’s a solid natural left-back.

“There’s no doubt he is a wonderful footballer but Chilwell is a natural full-back.

“It’s a hefty price tag if there is any truth in that but if they can pull a deal off that they believe is reasonable. I think it’s a player they should try to get, yes.”

