Chelsea send scouts to Lazio – with new target on their radar

Chelsea had scouts in attendance during Lazio’s clash with Atalanta on Sunday, as the club consider investing their Oscar windfall on another Brazilian star.

The Blues have often been present at Lazio games over the course of the season, where they have been reported to have made regular checks on Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij.

However, reports in the Gazzetta dello Sport claim the subject of Chelsea’s attention was not De Vrij, but in fact Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson.

The 23-year-old, a reported target for Manchester United during Louis van Gaal’s time in charge, is reportedly unsettled in the Italian capital and having already reportedly received offers to go and play in China, it’s now believed that Antonio Conte, who knows the player well from his time in charge of Juventus, could be ready to make a shock move.

Felipe Anderson played 82 minutes of Sunday’s 2-1 win as his future remains uncertain. Having been criticised for some below-par performances last season, the Brazilian international has returned to form during the current campaign as his team search for Champions League football next season.