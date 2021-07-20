Chelsea get serious over French alternative to £100m-rated priority target

Chelsea are ‘seriously considering’ an approach for a Ligue 1 sensation who would be available for a fraction of the cost it would take to land their priority midfield target, per a report.

After a masterstroke of a mid-season managerial change saw the Blues march on to Champions League glory, many might have thought Chelsea would oversee a quiet summer window. However, to bolster their chances of catching Man City on the domestic front, several blockbuster splashes have been touted.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The area of the pitch that has attracted the most column inches is at centre forward. Chelsea have been linked with a plethora of world class strikers including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Robert Lewandowski.

Little progress has thus far been made, however. And per the Athletic, attention could temporarily switch to bolstering the midfield ranks.

They (via Sports Mole) once again reiterate the Blues’ desire to land West Ham ace, Declan Rice.

The 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength with each passing season and is now a regular for his country.

As such, David Moyes has slapped a gaudy nine figure valuation on Rice’s head. That presents Chelsea with a barrier they likely will not overcome, and per the Athletic, a more affordable alternative is now under ‘serious consideration’.

Transfer Chatter 20 July - Phillips to Brighton, Barcelona want Pogba, Man City keen on Nuno Mendes Liverpool's Nat Phillips could be on his way to Brighton, Barcelona want Paul Pogba and Man City are keen on Nuno Mendes.

Monaco’s midfield general Aurelien Tchouameni is the man in question. The 21-year-old was a pivotal figure in Monaco’s midfield last season as they secured Champions League qualification.

Operating primarily in central midfield, the France under-21 international would help raise the level of competition for places with Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante.

Monaco are understood to be seeking to generate funds this summer and the Blues could reportedly come calling.

Tchouameni was previously talked up by former Chelsea midfielder and current Monaco star Cesc Fabregas.

The classy Spanish veteran believes his young teammate has everything he needs to become a complete midfielder.

Chelsea star gives Tuchel a nudge

Meanwhile, Conor Gallagher says he is enjoying training under Thomas Tuchel as speculation continues about another loan exit from Chelsea.

Reports have suggested Thomas Tuchel’s side are leaning towards another loan option, which may alert Newcastle or Crystal Palace.

However, he is currently training with Chelsea ahead of the new season and has revealed his feelings about his current situation.

“It’s great to be back,” he told Chelsea’s website in between pre-season training sessions. “I’m enjoying seeing some old friends who I’ve grown up with through the Academy and to train under the manager has obviously been great as well.

“The sessions have been tough but really good so I’ve enjoyed the first few days.”

Gallagher went on to explain how each of his three loan spells have positively changed his all-round game.

READ MORE: Medical imminent after Leeds agree deal to sign in-demand Chelsea talent