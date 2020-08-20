Chelsea seriously considering deal for serial winner to shore up defence

Chelsea are reportedly considering signing experienced centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer this summer.

The 35-year-old defender will leave PSG after their mouthwatering Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Silva has won seven Ligue 1 titles since joining PSG for £36million from AC Milan in 2012. But the French giants have chosen not to renew his contract his summer.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Frank Lampard’s men have been offered the chance to bring Silva to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard wants a new centre-back to bolster his back-line after Chelsea conceded more goals (54) than any top-10 club last season.

He said last month: “In terms of defensively, there is a way that I want us to play and it’s not gung-ho, it’s not crazy.

“A lot of the goals are the balls that come into our box that maybe we don’t defend right at that moment. That is something that has to improve and I feel I know the answers to it.

“Some of it is work and that’s something we will see and it’s part of the process we are in. I don’t like it, I hate conceding goals but we have to work harder on it.”

The Blues have also been linked with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who would be converted into a centre-half if he made the move.

However, the Hammers want a fee in excess of £80million. That would potentially leave Chelsea hamstrung in their pursuit of other targets, so Silva could be a tempting option.

CHELSEA STAR ‘BACK ON RADAR’ OF SERIE A OUTFIT

Lazio have revived their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to reports in Italy.

Giroud came close to leaving Stamford Bridge in January over concerns about his playing time. Lazio were one of the main contenders for his signature.

However, Giroud ended up staying with Chelsea – and he sent a reminder of what he could do by scoring seven goals and adding one assists after the re-start in June.

Even before then, Giroud was staking a claim for more first team chances. In fact, he signed a one-year contract extension in May.

Despite that, Chelsea have already agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner. That means there will be greater competition for places in Giroud’s role next season.

Therefore, the Frenchman could still be on his way out. According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Giroud is now “back on the radar” for Lazio. Read more…