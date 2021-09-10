Chelsea ‘seriously thinking’ about Abramovich-suggested Kounde alternative

Chelsea are now ‘seriously thinking’ about an alternative signing to Jules Kounde and have a swap plus cash deal lined up, reports have suggested.

The Blues had a very good summer transfer window but the only blemish was not securing Kounde. Sevilla played hardball with them over the centre-back. Having seen them sell Kurt Zouma, the Spanish side knew they had money to spend. As such, they didn’t reduce their €80m asking price.

Recent reports have indicated Thomas Tuchel is not giving up hope of securing the 22-year-old. Indeed, they could go again in January or next summer.

But now fresh claims have emerged that put another defensive target back into the picture.

Juventus centre-half Matthijs de Ligt was mentioned in connection with the Blues in early August. Roman Abramovich is said to be a fan.

Having missed out on Kounde, the west London side have now shifted their attention back to de Ligt, according to Il Bianconero.

They are not the only source reporting this. Calciomercato say the Champions League winners are ‘seriously thinking’ of signing the Dutch international.

De Ligt, 22, is under contract in Turin until 2024. And the Old Lady view him as a player they want to keep for the future.

They bought him for an initial fee of €75m two years ago so now value him at €70m. Abramovich reportedly has a proposal in mind, but this falls short of the valuation.

The report states he would be willing to put a fee of €18m into a swap deal. That would include the €40m rated Timo Werner.

This does not interest Juve. However, if he were to join Kounde in making a move to Stamford Bridge his priority, their hand could be forced.

That would place a very interesting conundrum on the table. Both de Ligt and Kounde are aged 22, have less than three years left on their contracts and would be available for sale.

Chelsea have alternative Werner options

Werner, meanwhile, could see a stumbling block emerge in Bayern Munich’s way of taking him back to the Bundesliga in 2022.

Reports suggest the player is currently considering two options regarding his future. He will either stay in west London in the hope that he can rediscover his best form, or head back to his homeland – with Bayern major suitors.

As has been reported by Sport1, the reigning German champions are interested in a deal. However, it remains to be seen at this point if that is a legitimate option.

And there’s one significant factor that could get in the way…

