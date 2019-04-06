Chelsea set for cash windfall as Milan prepare €35m midfielder bid

AC Milan are prepared to meet the requirements to turn Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan into a permanent deal from Chelsea, according to reports.

Bakayoko was loaned to the Serie A giants at the start of the season with an option to buy inserted for €35million (£30million), and struggled at the start of his spell – even being publicly criticised by Gennaro Gattuso.

However, he has had a drastic upturn in form since then, and the Frenchman has made no secret of his desire to move to San Siro permanently in recent weeks.

It is understood that Chelsea are not willing to settle for anything less than €35million for the former Monaco man, who has made 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

And now the Daily Express claims that Milan will pay the option to sign the France international.

The report continues by saying that despite the Italian club’s willingness, Maurizio Sarri could yet choose to bring Bakayoko back into the fold with Chelsea banned from buying players in the next two windows.

Chelsea paid £42million to land Bakayoko from Ligue 1 back in summer 2017 but he had a hard time adapting to life at Stamford Bridge, leading to his loan move to Milan.