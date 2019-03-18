Chelsea set huge price for star man determined to seal summer exit

Chelsea will demand a huge fee from Real Madrid or any other interested suitor for star man Eden Hazard, a report claims.

The Belgian’s future was already very much under the spotlight this summer amid talk of a switch to the Bernabeu, but Zinedine Zidane’s re-appointment at the struggling LaLiga giants has put that speculation very much back in the gossip columns.

Hazard is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in summer 2020, and while the player has previously admitted his love for the LaLiga giants.

Now, Spanish outlet AS has provided an update on the situation, suggesting that Chelsea transfer chief Marina Granovskaia is calling all the shots surrounding Hazard’s situation.

Granovskaia is apparently ready to stand firm and demand big money from Real Madrid in order to be persuaded to part with the 28-year-old.

The reports states that she will demand between £85m and £102m for Hazard‘s services, which would instantly make him one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

They also state that the former Gent star, who has 16 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season, is ‘determined’ to finally move to the Bernabeu this summer.

