Enzo Maresca wants a reunion with a Chelsea star at new club Man City

Manchester City have made fresh enquiries about Chelsea defender Malo Gusto during their ongoing discussions surrounding Enzo Maresca’s move to the Etihad, TEAMtalk understands, although they will have to cough up a fortune to get their man.

As we exclusively reported last week, City have grown increasingly frustrated by the prolonged negotiations over Maresca’s departure from Stamford Bridge after discovering Chelsea were entitled to substantial compensation despite the Italian having agreed to leave the club earlier this year.

Those talks are now moving towards a conclusion, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man City have also used recent conversations with Chelsea to revisit their long-standing interest in France international Gusto.

The 23-year-old has been firmly on City’s radar for some time.

Sources revealed at the start of June that City were admirers of the former Lyon star and that interest remains very much alive as they continue their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.

City are actively looking for a player capable of operating on both flanks and believe Gusto fits that profile perfectly.

The Frenchman has proven his versatility during his time at Chelsea, impressing at both right-back and left-back when required, while also demonstrating the attacking qualities City value highly in their full-backs.

Sources indicate that Maresca’s impending arrival at Etihad Stadium has only strengthened City’s interest. The Italian knows Gusto well from their time together at Chelsea and is understood to be a huge admirer of the defender’s qualities.

Indeed, those close to the situation believe Maresca would welcome the opportunity to be reunited with the Frenchman should a deal prove possible.

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Chelsea set hefty Gusto asking price

However, prising Gusto away from Stamford Bridge will be far from straightforward. Indeed, Chelsea are understood to be standing firm on their valuation and have made it clear that any deal would need to exceed £70million.

That figure is currently viewed as excessive by City, who admire the player but are reluctant to commit such a significant fee for a full-back.

We understand that while City remain interested, they have no intention of entering a bidding process at Chelsea’s current asking price.

The former Premier League champions have therefore continued to assess a number of alternative targets.

Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento remains highly regarded, while Brentford defender Michael Kayode has also been discussed internally.

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso is another player City have explored, although Chelsea themselves have held talks over a move for the Italy international in recent weeks.

Gusto, though, continues to stand out due to his age profile, Premier League experience and ability to seamlessly switch between both defensive flanks. His situation at Chelsea is also attracting attention.

The Blues are closing in on the signing of highly-rated Italy international Marco Palestra from Atalanta, a move our sources revealed last week.

While Chelsea insist Palestra’s arrival will not impact Gusto’s standing within Xabi Alonso’s squad, rival clubs are watching closely to see how the Frenchman’s role develops.

Sources have told us that Gusto would be open to the prospect of linking-up with Maresca once again if the opportunity arose.

That does not mean he is actively seeking an exit from Stamford Bridge, but the chance to reunite with a coach he knows well at one of Europe’s elite clubs is understood to appeal.

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