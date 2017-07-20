Chelsea set to cash-in on £13.4million academy product

Chelsea are set for another cash windfall from their academy system, with Sevilla eyeing a £13.4million deal for Andreas Christensen.

The Danish central defender has made just three appearances for Chelsea since joining from Brondby as a 16-year-old.

He has, though, enjoyed two very impressive seasons on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, which have raised his profile across Europe.

Spanish reports from El Desmarque now claim that Sevilla are keen to push through a deal before the start of the season.

A deal is not certain however, with Christensen himself hoping to force his way into the plans of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte this summer following the departures of John Terry and Nathan Ake.