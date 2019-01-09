Chelsea set to demand colossal English record fee for young star

Chelsea are reportedly asking for £50million if they are to part with Tammy Abraham this month amid interest from Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Abraham has scored 16 goals in 20 appearances for Aston Villa so far this season, where he is on loan from the Blues for the campaign.

Reports of interest from Wolves threw his loan future into doubt but it now appears that the Villains have won the battle to keep him at the club this term after he rejected a loan move to Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The Daily Mirror believe that Abraham is not interested in a loan move anywhere else with Villa’s ‘only chance of losing the striker’ if Chelsea decided to sell the striker.

And the report continues by saying that the Blues are only interested in selling if a club stump up £50million, that’s £15million more than they reportedly want for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Any deal for that amount would see Abraham become the most expensive English player of all time with Chelsea’s asking price £1million more than the reported £49million Manchester City paid for Raheem Sterling in 2015.

A separate report yesterday from the Press Association claims that Wolves believe the loan deal is not dead and feel it hinges on whether FIFA would ratify him to play for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Abraham featured for Chelsea’s Under-23 side in a Premier League 2 game against Derby in August and a player cannot play a competitive game for three clubs in a season.

If FIFA rule the game was competitive the deal is over, but if he is able to play it may change the situation. FIFA are yet to give clarity over the situation.

Football’s governing body said it had not been contacted about Abraham at the end of last week while Wolves were confident it would not be an issue before the weekend.

The Premier League and the Football Association have already given Wolves the green light.

Although it looks unlikely, Villa would remain powerless if Chelsea opt to activate their recall option for Abraham before January 14.