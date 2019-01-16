Chelsea set to land £32m target after double development in Saudi Arabia

Chelsea have seemingly been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Gonzalo Higuain due to developments in Saudi Arabia.

Higuain has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this month, with his former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly wanting to reunite with the Argentine at Stamford Bridge as he looks to beef up the Blues attack with more firepower.

The player looks like he will be brought in as a replacement for Alvaro Morata, who looks set to quit the Blues and return to LaLiga with Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina is currently on an €18million loan at AC Milan with an obligation to buy at €36million (£32m) – so signing the player certainly looks a convoluted procedure.

According to Sky Italia, Higuain has been told he won’t start their Italian Supercoppa clash – which ironically is against Juventus – in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. It has even been suggested that the former Napoli man could be left out altogether due to the doubts surrounding his future.

The latest reports from the Telegraph claim that an agreement could be reached by the end of the week after it was reported on Monday that the player had submitted an exit request at Milan to try and force their hand.

A social media post from the Rossoneri out in Saudi Arabia dropped a further bombshell, as Higuain was missing from the photo as the squad met the Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

#ACMilan wanted to thank the Saudi Prince and President of the General Sport Authority, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for the great welcoming during his visit with the team and management on the morning of the #SuperCup Final#JuveMilan #Supercoppa pic.twitter.com/BSJ9BvWtVR — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 16, 2019

