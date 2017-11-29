Chelsea set to stun Man Utd with shock move for Prem playmaker

Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The 29-year-old is expected to leave the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer after so far refusing to pen a new deal at The Emirates.

United have been heavily linked with a move for the Germany international, who had a strong working relationship with Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid.

Barcelona were also rumoured to have agreed terms with Ozil last week but now SportBild claims that Chelsea are a ‘hot candidate’ to sign the attacking midfielder.

Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his midfield and forward options in the next two transfer windows and is said to favour a move for Ozil over previous top target Ross Barkley, who missed out on a switch to Stamford Bridge on deadline day in August.

Conte may, however, have to wait until the summer to get his man after Arsene Wenger insisted that the Gunners would not be selling Ozil or fellow contract rebel Alexis Sanchez in January.

