Chelsea shortlist Lukaku and Sanchez to replace Costa – report

Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku are both possible targets for Chelsea to replace striker Diego Costa, according to reports.

Costa has been the centre of media attention after apparently falling out with a coach in training, and was omitted from the Chelsea squad that won at Leicester on Saturday.

The source of that argument was an offer from China for Costa, believed to be worth in the region of £80m.

Costa is still considered unlikely to leave during the January transfer window, but the possibility of a summer departure remains high.

Chelsea have already drawn up a shortlist to replace Costa should he leave, according to the Daily Mirror.

That list includes both Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, with his future remaining up in the air, and Everton’s Romelu Lukaku.

The other name on that last is believed to be Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, a player Antonio Conte is familiar with after the worked together at Juventus.

Costa was pictured back in Chelsea training on Tuesday, but is reportedly still wanting to engineer his exit from the club.