Chelsea have £132m bid for Real star rejected as Man Utd interest grows

Chelsea have reportedly had a £132million bid turned down for Real Madrid midfielder, and Manchester United target, Marco Asensio.

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Real president Florentino Perez has flatly rejected the offer, which is believed to be the first official approach for the player ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

Asensio has scored 10 goals and provided four assists, despite seeing his progress at the Bernabeu stall a little under Zinedine Zidane this season.

However, the 23-year-old is said to have been told by Perez that his place in the Madrid team is assured going forward and has let other clubs know that the player is not for sale.

Asensio, who is under contract until 2023, has been tipped as one of a number of tops stars to leave Real this summer as Perez plans a complete revamp of the Real squad after a poor season domestically.

Indeed, at one stage it appeared as if a move to United was very much on the cards until Perez stepped in.