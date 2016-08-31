Chelsea sign Fiorentina left-back Marcos Alonso

Michael Graham
Marcos Alonso: Bought to provide balance

Marcos Alonso: Bought to provide balance

Chelsea have signed defender Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina, the Serie A club have confirmed, for a fee believed to be around £20million.

The former Bolton left-back began his career at Real Madrid and has also had a spell on loan at Sunderland.

A statement on Fiorentina’s website read: “ACF Fiorentina announces that it has sold, outright, Marcos Alonso Mendoza to Chelsea Football Club.”

Alonso’s arrival gives Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte options at the back, with the possibility of Cesar Azpilicueta switching to right-back and Branislav Ivanovic playing in the centre of defence.

The Blues have also been linked with re-signing Brazil defender David Luiz, whom they sold to Paris St Germain for £50million prior to the 2014 World Cup, ahead of Wednesday’s closure of the transfer window.

Chelsea Fiorentina

Related Articles