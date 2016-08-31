Chelsea sign Fiorentina left-back Marcos Alonso

Chelsea have signed defender Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina, the Serie A club have confirmed, for a fee believed to be around £20million.

The former Bolton left-back began his career at Real Madrid and has also had a spell on loan at Sunderland.

A statement on Fiorentina’s website read: “ACF Fiorentina announces that it has sold, outright, Marcos Alonso Mendoza to Chelsea Football Club.”

First picture of Marcos Alonso in a Chelsea shirt! pic.twitter.com/oUbHo309LI — Chelsea Transfers (@CFCTransfers) August 31, 2016

Alonso’s arrival gives Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte options at the back, with the possibility of Cesar Azpilicueta switching to right-back and Branislav Ivanovic playing in the centre of defence.

The Blues have also been linked with re-signing Brazil defender David Luiz, whom they sold to Paris St Germain for £50million prior to the 2014 World Cup, ahead of Wednesday’s closure of the transfer window.