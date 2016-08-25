Chelsea sign veteran Portuguese goalkeeper Eduardo

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Eduardo from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb on a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old, a non-playing member of Portugal’s victorious Euro 2016 squad, will provide cover and competition for Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic.

“Having the opportunity to come to the Premier League and to Chelsea, such a big club, it is an easy decision to make,” the former Genoa and Benfica stopper told chelseafc.com.

“For me this is the best and the most difficult league and it is another level from where I have been until now. So it is a new challenge, at this moment I feel very good, so I am ready for this.

“All the colleagues I have always say the dream is to come to the Premier League, where there are the best clubs and the best players, and the opportunity to come here arrived at this moment.

“I am happy to be here and I hope I meet the expectations people have for me.”