Chelsea, Spurs stars top Man City wishlist as Pep eyes 4 big names

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has drawn up a shortlist of three forwards and a defender he would like to bring to the club this summer – with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard reportedly at the top of an ambitious wishlist.

After missing out on the signing of Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United back in January, the City boss has been forced to draw up a list of alternatives – and, according to reports in Spain, he wants to tempt Hazard to the Etihad in a blockbusting deal from their Premier League rivals.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Guardiola wants to beat Real Madrid to the Belgian winger in a deal that could set City back around £180million.

Chelsea are understandably reluctant to sell Hazard, particularly to a Premier League rival, so it’s claimed Guardiola has two back-up plans just in case he fails to land Hazard.

And next up for the City boss is Thomas Lemar, who is expected to leave Monaco this summer in a deal worth around £90million.

Lemar has also been linked with moves to Liverpool and Arsenal, but given City have twice raided Monaco in the last 12 months for Ben Mendy and Bernardo Silva, it would not come as an enormous shock to see them move for the France international.

Should City fail to land either of those first two targets, Sport reckons the City boss will instead move for Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez – a player who was the subject of a failed £50million offer from City during the January transfer window.

In defence, Guardiola is said to want Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld because of concerns over Vincent Kompany’s ability to play regularly.

And last week, Guardiola made it clear he would need to invest further in his expensively assembled squad after a string of recent disappointing results underlined their vulnerability.

He said: “It is impossible to do that, to play the way we play, the results we achieved, without top players.

“And today the top players cost a lot of money.

“When you say, ‘Pep, what you have done in Barcelona or Bayern Munich, is it possible to do that without those big players?’ No, it’s impossible, so be calm.

“We need money to buy and to play in that level all the time. To achieve these results you need this investment. If not you need miracles and I am not able to do that.”

