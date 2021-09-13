Chelsea stalwart knocks back transfer concerns with defiant statement

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta says he ‘doesn’t have any concerns’ about his future, despite being out of contract in June.

Reports in April claimed that Blues officials were drawing up a new deal for the 32-year-old, who lifted the Champions League trophy in May. But talks are yet to come to a conclusion or even reach an advanced stage.

Azpilicueta is expected to start at right centre-back in Chelsea’s next game. They face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday evening.

At the pre-match press conference, Azpilicueta said: “I don’t have any concerns, I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived.

“At the moment it is true that my contract ends in June but I just focus on what’s next, to train and play the best I can.

“Everything will take care of itself, I don’t need to say anything more. I have to keep doing what I am doing and it will come by itself.

“Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can be.”

The Spaniard, capped 32 times by his country, has been a constant at the back for Chelsea since 2012. He has looked comfortable operating at right-back, left-back and now on the right side of a back-three.

He joined the Blues shortly after their Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. He immediately revealed his intention of helping them to win another one, although it would only happen nine years later.

Azpilicueta played a full 90 minutes in the 1-0 win against Premier League rivals Manchester City. The result gave Thomas Tuchel his first trophy as Chelsea manager, just four months into his reign.

Bayern in for Chelsea forward

German titans Bayern are plotting a move for Timo Werner in January, according to reports.

The 25-year-old managed just 12 goals in 52 matches during his debut campaign, leading to rumours of an early exit.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is supposedly a fan, but it seems Bayern could beat them to his signature.

Football Insider write that Julian Nagelsmann’s side have begun the groundwork on a deal which would take Werner back to Germany.

They view the pacy forward as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski up front.

