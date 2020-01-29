Chelsea stance clear after Giroud issues Tottenham transfer plea to Levy

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud wants to join Tottenham before the end of the transfer window but is worried that Chelsea will block such a move, according to reports.

Tottenham are on the hunt for a striker in the final days of the window due Harry Kane’s hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action until at least April.

The North London club’s search for a frontman has led them to Giroud, with The London Evening Standard reporting that they are willing to offer the 33-year-old an 18-month contract.

The former Arsenal star is said to be keen on a move to Spurs as he wants regular first-team football to retain his place in the France squad for the Euro 2020 finals.

However, according to the report, Giroud is worried that Chelsea will block his move to Spurs, with the Blues themselves looking for a new striker.

Frank Lampard wants to bring in a new striker to compete with Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi and the Blues do not want to lose Giroud without having a replacement lined up.

The report has also claimed that Chelsea are reluctant to sell Giroud to a direct rival for a top-four spot in the Premier League table this season.

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 for £18 million but has made only two starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, as well as playing 17 minutes in the Champions League.

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 24 matches, six points above sixth-placed Spurs. Spurs.

