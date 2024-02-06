Chelsea star actively exploring shock exit amid Pochettino uncertainty; agents ‘begin talks’ to secure summer move

Enzo Fernandez is considering a shock move away from Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly open to leaving Chelsea just 12 months after making the £107m switch to Stamford Bridge from Benfica.

The Argentina international is a key player for the Blues, featuring 28 times in all competitions this season, netting five goals in the process.

While Fernandez has put in some good performances, so far he’s failed to live up to his eye-watering price tag.

The 23-year-old is under contract until 2032. Therefore, any interested club would have to pay another huge fee to sign him.

According to Football Transfers, Fernandez’s agents have ‘begun talks with various clubs’ to explore potential opportunities for the talented midfielder.

Fernandez has been left frustrated by the lack of progress since Mauricio Pochettino was appointed manager of Chelsea, with the London club sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Finishing in the top six will now prove difficult, but the Blues could still qualify for Europe by winning the Carabao Cup.

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Chelsea boss reveals massive Boehly decision on axe as awkward Thiago Silva wife tweet is addressed

Fernandez exploring Chelsea exit amid Pochettino uncertainty

European football is important to Fernandez and the fact Chelsea could miss out is thought to be one of the reasons why he is considering a shock departure.

There is also unrest among the Blues camp, with Pochettino under threat after their 4-2 defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, some members of the Chelsea hierarchy want to see the manager sacked, just seven months into his tenure.

The Blues also have to be very careful with their finances due to the Premier League’s increased scrutiny on clubs.

Everton have already been docked 10 points for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and have been found guilty of a second breach, with Nottingham Forest also charged.

Considering Chelsea have spent over £1bn since their takeover in May 2022, they may be forced to sell players in the summer to balance the books.

Pochettino is a big fan of Fernandez so would prefer to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

However, if pressure is applied from the player’s side to try and force an exit, as suggested by Football Transfers, Chelsea may be tempted into selling him.

That would, of course, depend on whether any club would be willing to pay a big fee to sign Fernandez.

Prior to his move to Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid were linked with the Argentine World Cup winner.

DON’T MISS: Sources confirm Chelsea plan in place to sign explosive Man Utd strike target as details of clause emerge