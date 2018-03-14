Chelsea star admits fault following Barcelona defeat

Thibaut Courtois admits that his mistakes cost Chelsea dear in their Champions League elimination at the hands of Barcelona.

The Belgian stopper was at fault for Lionel Messi’s early opener at the Nou Camp as the La Liga giants cruised to a 3-0 win on the night, and 4-1 win on aggregate.

Courtois, though, says he has to be ‘man’ enough to accept he was at fault.

“I don’t think we deserve to be out, but individual mistakes cost us in both legs. The first goal, I did not expect Lionel Messi to shoot from that angle and I was too late in closing my legs. It was a mistake on my part.

“There were missed passes from us and they scored from our mistakes. We defended and played well, hit the crossbar which was unlucky on our side but the individual mistakes cost us. We have to be honest about that.

“I played against Messi a lot of time, I have already conceded goals like that before The weakest point is between the legs or a goalkeeper, it is annoying, I cannot hide inside, I have to be a man and come out. I made some good saves too but we go out with conceding four goals from four mistakes.”