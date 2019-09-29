Chelsea star admits frustration at continued Lampard snubs

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has revealed his growing frustration at life on the bench under Frank Lampard.

The 21-year-old USA star watched on again as the Blues recorded a 2-0 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

And speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk after the game, Pulisic was asked if he is feeling frustrated by the current situation.

“Yeah, of course, it is very frustrating, but I will continue to work my hardest because I want to play,” Pulisic said.

With Pedro, Willian, Mason Mount and the returning Callum Hudson-Odoi jumping ahead of Pulisic in the Chelsea pecking order, in terms of attacking playmakers, Lampard has previously spoken about the former Borussia Dortmund still needing to adjust to life in England.

But when asked if Lampard has been giving him much advice on what he needs to do to earn a regular starting spot, Pulisic added: “Not so much. I just have to keep working and I have to prove myself in training and try to get back in the line-up”.

Pulisic, however, insists that he is happy with life in west London and knows he had to work hard to prove Lampard wrong.

He added: “The city is great, I’ve enjoyed it. It has been good but it has been a change. There are going to be challenges.

“I knew it was going to be tough coming here. It is never going to be easy. I’ve got to grind out. I want to be back and be a part of the team and help the team win games.

“I want to play as many minutes as I can, that is really my goal, I want to be on the field… It is tough for me right now. I just have to continue to learn. Like I said, I want to be on the field really bad, I have to continue to work and prove myself to be there.”

