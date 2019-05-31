Chelsea star agrees Atletico Madrid move after continued Sarri snub

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso has reportedly told Atletico Madrid that he wants to join the LaLiga outfit this summer.

The 28-year-old is said to have been lined up by Los Rojiblancos to replace the outgoing Filipe Luis, who is out of contract this summer, while fellow defender Lucas Hernandez is also set to move on.

Atletico had appeared to be lining up a massive £71million raid on Leicester for England star Ben Chilwell, but it would now appear that they have switched their focus to Alonso.

Previous reports have linked Alonso with a summer move to Atletico’s city rivals Real Madrid, as question marks continue over the long-term future of Marcelo at the Bernabeu.

However, it would appear that Alonso has been in talks with Atleti over the past two months, mainly down to his lack of game time under Maurizio Sarri this season, with Emerson Palmieri often preferred.

Alonso came through Real Madrid’s La Fabrica youth system but did not make the grade in the first-team and has since represented several clubs, joining the Blues from Fiorentina in 2016.

There has to be a major question mark, however, over whether Chelsea will be prepared to part company with Alonso at this stage – given their FIFA-imposed two-window transfer ban.

