Chelsea star breaks silence on frustration at lack of gametime

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud reacts during the UEFA Europa League, Semi Final, Second Leg at Stamford Bridge, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 9, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Olivier Giroud has gone public over his dissatisfaction with his bit-part Chelsea role, but refused to criticise Frank Lampard.

The French striker has often had to settle for a place on the bench since Lampard took charge, with Tammy Abraham establishing himself as the first-choice centre-forward upon his return from a loan spell at Aston Villa.

That has led Giroud to be linked with a move away in January, just months before his contract is due to expire, as he seeks a return to regular first team football. The MLS has been suggested as one possible destination, while an older report linked him with a reunion with the coach who took him to Chelsea, Antonio Conte, at Inter Milan.

Now, Giroud has broken his silence on his situation at Chelsea, having been confined to just one Premier League start so far – something he admits to not being happy with.

“Accept it? No, I do not accept it,” he told Le Pèlerin (via SportWitness).

“You do not have to be fatalistic in certain situations. I have always been respectful and humble. Even if I do not agree with the coach, I do not criticise him.

“But in myself, I cannot accept it because I know what I’m worth on a pitch. Last year, when I felt that I deserved to play, I asked the coach for explanations.

“It was not easy to leave Arsenal for Chelsea two years ago. I loved Arsenal.

“But it was a progression because Chelsea is the English club that has won the most titles, with Manchester City, in 10 years.

“I had competitors in attack – [Alvaro] Morata, [Gonzalo] Higuain, who ended up leaving. I won in the end: I played the final of the FA Cup in 2018 and the European Cup final in 2019.

“Once again, I’m starting the year in difficulty, but as my brother said, I have always built myself in the face of adversity. Although I would like there to be less!”

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!