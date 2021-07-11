Chelsea star convinced to make Serie A return; opening bid submitted

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has reportedly been convinced to join Napoli this summer, with an opening bid already submitted by the Serie A side.

New Partenopei boss Luciano Spalletti is keen on reuniting with the Italy international, who is currently preparing for the huge Euro 2020 final against England at Wembley. Emerson could even start against the Three Lions after impressing in the semi-final win over Spain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have placed an opening bid between €8m and €10m bid to sign the former Roma man, who joined the Blues in January 2018.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in June 2022. However, Chelsea do have an option to extend his stay at the club until 2023.

The report adds that Spalletti has already spoken to Emerson about returning to his homeland. But there are no details of what sort of contract the player has been offered.

Both Gazzetta and Sky Sport Italia state that Napoli will meet Emerson’s agent next week.

If he does sign up in Naples, he will join fellow Italy full-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the side. The duo are both expected to start against England at Wembley.

Chelsea make their move for Tottenham target

Meanwhile, Chelsea are trying to outdo Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla, according to reports in Spain, while Manchester United still possess an interest.

Kounde is one of the most promising defenders in Europe. Since joining Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019, he has enjoyed two solid seasons. His form earned him a place in the France squad for Euro 2020, even though he had not made his international debut at the point of the announcement.

He eventually made one appearance at the tournament, but now the focus is back on his club future. He was already the subject of interest from the Premier League last summer, when Manchester City tried to sign him before opting for Ruben Dias instead.

Sevilla will not let the 22-year-old go cheaply and could ask for his €80m release clause to be paid in full. But he remains on the agenda for several Premier League sides, including Tottenham.

Paratici wants two new centre-backs

New managing director Fabio Paratici wants to sign two centre-backs to strengthen the squad Nuno Espirito Santo is inheriting. Spurs have been linked with a number of defenders as a consequence. Kounde is one of the biggest – and most expensive – names on the shortlist.

Recent reports suggested that his asking price may have dropped to around €60m. As such, Tottenham remained unperturbed in their pursuit. Their only obstacle would be convincing Kounde – who has Champions League football on offer at Sevilla – of their competitiveness.

That may become more of a problem if other suitors enter the race for the centre-back. Indeed, Manchester United still have him in mind despite compatriot Raphael Varane being their top target. Furthermore, Chelsea are showing an interest.

According to El Desmarque, the Blues are trying to usurp Tottenham in the battle for Kounde’s signature. There is also competition from within La Liga, where Real Madrid are the only option.

