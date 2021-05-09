Chelsea star criticised for being ‘lazy’ during massive win at Man City

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright criticised ‘lazy’ Timo Werner after Chelsea’s impressive come from behind Premier League victory over Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues boosted their top-four hopes with an impressive victory at The Etihad against their Champions League final opponents. Raheem Sterling put City ahead but after Sergio Aguero’s shocking penalty miss, Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso struck to thwart the home side’s hopes of clinching the title.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright was impressed with Thomas Tuchel’s men. However, he felt that striker Werner could have done more to help his side.

He said: “I think Timo Werner is having a good season.

“Coming to Chelsea with that pressure of scoring goals and then missing chances… ‘You need to look at the runs he makes. Here he needs to get back onside. He doesn’t get on side.

“He’s got so much space. For me that’s just lazy, it’s lazy work. He’s running straight offside.

“Once he sorts that out, he will get more chances, then he will need to be more clinical.”

Premier League legend Alan Shearer added: “If someone can work with him on that, there’s not many defenders who will catch him.”

Chelsea emerge as Kane frontunners

Meanwhile, Chelsea are the new frontrunners to sign Harry Kane this summer, after a report claimed Thomas Tuchel had made the frustrated Tottenham striker his new No 1 target.

Kane has been the subject of plenty of transfer speculation after admitting he’ll review his future this summer. The pointed comments he has made about wanting to win trophies have given an indication of his mindset. Missing out on the top four, which currently looks likely, will be another blow for Spurs in keeping their star man happy.

It’s all resulted in interim boss Ryan Mason making this admission about the England striker’s future.

Now rumours of his exit at Tottenham are beginning to gather pace. And it seems that missing out on the Champions League will be enough to force his sale.

Speculation this week suggested both Manchester City and Manchester United will battle it out for his signature. That’s after talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook says he’s been told by an unnamed Premier League chief that Kane will leave the North London club at the end of the campaign.

However, Football Insider claims it is Chelsea who are now leading the race.

Chelsea in market for top class striker

The Champions League finalists are in the market for an A-grade striker this summer to replace Timo Werner. The German has struggled struggled since a £47.5m move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

He has scored just 18 goals in 49 appearances for the Blues, missing a glut of gilt-edged chances.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero have been touted as possible successors. Haaland though would cost the best part of £150m, while Aguero is poised to sign for Barcelona.

Romelu Lukaku has also been linked with a big-money return to Stamford Bridge.

But with Kane eager to leave Spurs, Football Insider, citing an unnamed source, claims Tuchel can land the striker. They state the Blues are ready to make the controversial move for Kane if they are given encouragement he’d move across London.

Of all the exits for Kane, that one would be the most bitter of pills for Spurs supporters to swallow. But the move would allow Kane to now uproot his family. Furthermore, it would give him the more genuine chance of trophy success that, at 27, he badly craves.

