Chelsea star deals big summer transfer blow to Man Utd, Barcelona

Chelsea attacker Willian appears to have dealt a blow to Manchester United and Barcelona after admitting he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil star is enjoying his most productive season for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions, despite Chelsea’s struggles this campaign.

That has prompted both United and Barca to once again weigh-up a summer move for the 29-year-old, with Jose Mourinho well known to be a huge fan of the player.

Willian, however, has given no indication that he wants to quit the west London club despite all the talk about his future.

He told the Daily Mail: “I like the Premier League. I like Chelsea. My dream was to come here to play for Chelsea so it’s a dream come true.

“For me the Premier League is the best league in the world. And London is a great city. My family love to live here. After Brazil, London is my favourite city. I love to live here.

“I did the best choice by joining Chelsea because I have already won two Premier Leagues and a League Cup in five years.”

While Willian has enjoyed an impressive campaign, the same cannot be said for Chelsea after they have endured a woeful defence of their Premier League title.

The Brazilian added: “This season has been difficult because we have lost a lot of points, especially at home. That is why we are in this position now.

“There’s no reason why. It’s football. We have been unlucky. We are doing the exact same job as we did last season. But football is like that. For example, we were in control during the last game against West Ham and could have won 4-1 or 4-0 but we drew.”

“My performances have been good but not enough. When we started the season I was playing games then I went to the bench and now I’m back starting again. For me it has been good.

“We are Chelsea. We always want to win titles but of course we have to win the FA Cup to finish the season well. If we win this title it will not make up for this season.

“I think our target was to stay in the top four and we are fifth. The only title we can win is the FA Cup so we go for that. Next season we will be back stronger to try to win again.”