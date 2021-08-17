A Chelsea full-back has aimed a fresh demand at Thomas Tuchel as frustration builds over his lack of game time.

The German manager has an envious number of options on both sides of defence. In Saturday’s 3-0 win against Crystal Palace, he decided to use Cesar Azpilicueta at right wing-back and Marcos Alonso on the opposite flank.

The decision worked as Azpilicueta continued his good form and Alonso got on the scoresheet with a brilliant free-kick.

Tuchel left Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Emerson Palmieri on the bench and brought the last two on in the second half.

Despite featuring against the Eagles, it seems Emerson is hoping for more game time this term.

He featured 15 times in all competitions last season, although just two of those appearances came in the Premier League.

Speaking about his situation, the left-back told ESPN Brazil (via the Express): “I know it’s not easy, but I’m hungry to play. I want to play, I know I can be on the field, I’ve already tasted it.

“So, I will do everything to be on the pitch. Of course, I still have two more years on my contract with Chelsea, who are a big club.

“I’ve already proved that I can play here, but at the same time I want to be on the field. I want to play, I want to feel important, like I already felt.

“I want to have the same feeling I felt when I scored the goal against Atletico Madrid, to have the same feeling when I won the Euros.”

Emerson’s lack of game time in the 2020/21 campaign led to interest from several Serie A clubs. Napoli are known admirers and are thought to be plotting a move before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

West Ham target Pervis Estupinan is also on their wish list, although David Moyes’ side could beat them to his signature.

Furthermore, trusted source Fabrizio Romano revealed French side Lyon were ‘in contact’ with Chelsea over Emerson’s signature on Monday night.

Emerson added: “I’m really going to choose the best option. If it’s to stay at Chelsea, if it happens to Napoli or another team.

“I still have another 25 days, practically, to think about, to be able to choose the best place, right. Where they really want me, want me happy, and where I’m going to choose.

“Because I’m 27 years old today so I’m at an age where I believe I’m at the top of my maturing age, as a player, like everything else.”

Lukaku to take Chelsea to the next level

Meanwhile, ex-Chelsea favourite Joe Cole has weighed in on the impact of new signing Romelu Lukaku. The 28-year-old has re-joined Chelsea for a huge fee, believed to be in the region of £97.5m.

He will provide Tuchel with added firepower as the Blues hunt their sixth Premier League title.

Speaking about Lukaku, Cole said: “Lukaku is not the final piece of Chelsea’s jigsaw, but he is a piece that puts them right in contention for the Premier League title this season.

“Chelsea’s top scorer in the Premier League season last season was Jorginho with seven penalties. So it wasn’t hard to work out where they needed to improve.”

