Chelsea star Hazard drops hint over possible Real Madrid switch

Chelsea star Eden Hazard did not rule out a future Stamford Bridge exit when asked about the latest round of Real Madrid speculation.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Real in January, while recent reports in the Spanish media suggest he will be a summer target for Los Blancos.

Goal also claimed in January that Manchester City are in the race to sign Hazard, and are willing to break the £100million barrier to get him.

However, the Belgian star has admitted he is happy at Chelsea, for now.

When asked about a potential move he told Telefoot: “In football anything can happen. But in football nothing can happen too.

“Every year they talk about Real or PSG. And when I want to change clubs, I will. But at the moment I’m good where I am.

“I still have two year left on my contract. I feel very good over here.

“The fans love me, my family enjoys life over here. We will see.”

