Chelsea star Hazard looking forward to ‘fresh start’ under Conte

Eden Hazard is excited about the prospect of having a “fresh start” under Antonio Conte this season.

Having started last season as reigning Player of the Year, Hazard massively underwhelmed in Chelsea terrible title defence amid talk he could join Real Madrid.

However, the Belgian is keen to forget about last term, and hopes to help the Blues return to challenging for the Premier League title under former Italy boss Conte.

“Everybody needs to be the same player as two years ago,” he told Sky Sports.

“We tried to find a lot of excuses for why we didn’t play well last season, but we don’t know why. Maybe some players were tired, but we need to be focused and train hard to be ready.

“It’s a fresh start. We have one objective together, to do better than last season. We try to forget last season and be ready for the future.”

After finishing tenth last season Chelsea will not be competing in Europe for the first time since the 1998/99 season.

Many pundits suggest it could give the Londoners and advantage over their rivals, and Hazard admits the players could feel the benefit of one less competition.

“It’s the first time since I came here I will not be playing Champions League or Europa League,” he added.

“For us it’s new, but we need to adapt, one game for one week, and we will see how we can do.

“We have a lot of rest in the week. For recovery it’s very good, sometimes in the Champions League you travel far and come back late. Sometimes it’s difficult. Now we just have one game and we need to concentrate on this game.”